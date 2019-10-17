Zacks: Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.20). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 77.78% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 7,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,038. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $77.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

