Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to Announce $0.37 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Franklin Covey posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Covey.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FC shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Franklin Covey from $35.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.21. 35,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,602. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Franklin Covey by 82,600.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Covey by 162.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $222,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

