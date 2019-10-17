Zacks: Analysts Expect Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.20. Cision also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cision will report full year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cision.

Get Cision alerts:

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.44 million. Cision had a positive return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CISN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cision from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on Cision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

In related news, insider Rainer Mathes sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,643,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,783,065.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cision by 601.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Spitfire Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cision by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spitfire Capital LLC now owns 512,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Cision by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 923,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,691 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cision during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,843,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CISN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 328,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 652,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Cision has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About Cision

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cision (CISN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.