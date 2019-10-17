Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.43. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.76 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of WRE traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $28.85. 114,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.42. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $29.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,946,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,795,000 after buying an additional 2,605,643 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,552,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,208,000 after buying an additional 239,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 26.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,699,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,888,000 after buying an additional 764,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,902,000 after buying an additional 49,858 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after buying an additional 183,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

