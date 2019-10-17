Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Sirius XM posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 117.72%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SIRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.43 on Monday. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, insider Jennifer C. Witz sold 504,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $3,039,076.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,501,702.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 164,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $986,642.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 265,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,752.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

