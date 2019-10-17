Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) to Post $0.16 EPS

Analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA’s earnings. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $216.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.47 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.

BVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

BVN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.46. 17,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

