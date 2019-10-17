Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Analysts forecast that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Alcoa posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $1.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $35.00 target price on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,024,000 after buying an additional 549,600 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 187,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 44,490 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 203,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AA stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $20.31. 6,214,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.57. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $40.68.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

