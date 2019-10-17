Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $463,200.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $463,200.00.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $463,800.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $475,800.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Howard Lerman sold 25,237 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $427,262.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $531,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $530,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $965,400.00.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $635,700.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $564,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $585,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $583,800.00.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 357,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.46. Yext Inc has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.86 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 33.57% and a negative return on equity of 57.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price target on Yext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yext from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Yext by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

