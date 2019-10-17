Ycg LLC Lowers Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ycg LLC decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.5% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,962 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,064,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,519,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.02. The stock had a trading volume of 640,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.09. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $125.36. The firm has a market cap of $300.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 10,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,258,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 37,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $4,295,132.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,703 shares in the company, valued at $13,073,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 451,354 shares of company stock worth $53,518,874 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

