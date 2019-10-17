Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given a $3.00 Price Target at Barclays

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a $3.00 price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.53 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.33. 879,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,230,366. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Yamana Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 1,678.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 222,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 209,822 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 4,333.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 130,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 127,719 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Yamana Gold by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 142,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.