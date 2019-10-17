Wowbit (WWB) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $97,152.00

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. Wowbit has a market cap of $1.96 million and $97,152.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wowbit token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wowbit has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000078 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Wowbit Profile

Wowbit (WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com . The official message board for Wowbit is wowoonet.com/news.html

Wowbit Token Trading

Wowbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

