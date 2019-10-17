Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $152.92, but opened at $160.46. Workday shares last traded at $157.78, with a volume of 98,990 shares changing hands.

WDAY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp set a $235.00 target price on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.61.

Get Workday alerts:

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $50,011,521.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total value of $52,581,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,544 shares of company stock valued at $184,548,032. 29.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,609,541 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,975,530,000 after buying an additional 683,181 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 19,929.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 547,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,658,000 after buying an additional 545,263 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 31,200.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,011,000 after buying an additional 518,869 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 52.6% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 572,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,790,000 after buying an additional 197,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Workday by 52.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after buying an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.77. The company has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.