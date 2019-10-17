Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield Sells 271 Shares

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 271 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $50,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,975. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.53. Workday Inc has a 12 month low of $117.72 and a 12 month high of $226.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Northland Securities set a $225.00 target price on shares of Workday and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.61.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

