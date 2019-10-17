Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $1,867,615.96 in Stock

Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,867,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.89. 1,898,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,975. The company’s 50 day moving average is $173.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.59. Workday Inc has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $226.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.42 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $887.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.44 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.61.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.