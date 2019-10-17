WNS (NYSE:WNS) Updates FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

WNS (NYSE:WNS) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-3.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $861-892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.27 million.

Shares of WNS stock opened at $60.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. WNS has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $214.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.51 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.44%. WNS’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of WNS in a report on Saturday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WNS from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen boosted their price target on WNS from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut WNS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on WNS in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.44.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

