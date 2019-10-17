WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.05 and last traded at $74.05, approximately 427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.
About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)
WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.
