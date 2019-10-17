WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $74.05 and last traded at $74.05, approximately 427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 29,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3.6%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 261.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $527,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DHS)

WisdomTree Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies with high dividend yields selected from the WisdomTree Dividend Index.

