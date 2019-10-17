WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.07, approximately 4,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 252,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 4.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 136,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 8.2% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

