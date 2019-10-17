WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.15 and last traded at $42.07, approximately 4,832 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 252,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.84.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its 200-day moving average is $43.15.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%.
WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DEM)
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.
