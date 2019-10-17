Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. decreased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in General Electric by 8.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 101,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in General Electric by 10.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 540,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 52,372 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,933,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,286,000 after buying an additional 175,472 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its position in General Electric by 178.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 16,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.55.

In other news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.04 per share, with a total value of $2,998,423.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider L Kevin Cox purchased 105,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $994,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.03. 2,995,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,522,396. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.56. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

