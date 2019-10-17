Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Sells 584 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V stock opened at $178.55 on Thursday. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $187.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $177.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.57.

In other Visa news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,551.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

See Also: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.