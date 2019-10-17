Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $500,000 Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1,752.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $56.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.00. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.