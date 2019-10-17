Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Has $264,000 Stock Position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 109.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in American States Water by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 85,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 255,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of American States Water by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $30,988.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,037.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Mcnulty sold 2,500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,659.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,160 shares of company stock worth $694,209 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWR. ValuEngine cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

American States Water stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.58. 5,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,603. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.08. American States Water Co has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. American States Water had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $124.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. American States Water’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American States Water Co will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

