Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. Buys 1,600 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 154.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Beyond Meat in the second quarter worth about $169,339,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,317,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,864,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,102,000. Finally, OZ Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,858,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Shares of BYND opened at $118.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.05. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $67.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Diane Carhart sold 9,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,451,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 24,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,931,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 821,957 shares of company stock valued at $127,169,948 in the last three months.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

