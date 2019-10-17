Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:WGO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,648. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $19.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,159,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after purchasing an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 266.4% during the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 207,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 150,696 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $4,819,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,304,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,400,000 after purchasing an additional 119,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 96.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,369 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 90,985 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

