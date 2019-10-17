Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Wingstop from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wingstop has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

Get Wingstop alerts:

NASDAQ WING opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $48.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total transaction of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in Wingstop by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Wingstop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.