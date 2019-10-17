Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) Short Interest Update

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the August 30th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.29.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $468,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after acquiring an additional 68,645 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Wingstop by 27.5% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 167,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,240 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Wingstop by 2.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Wingstop by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WING opened at $89.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.37. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $56.95 and a 1-year high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.81.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wingstop had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $48.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

