Winfield Associates Inc. Sells 8,725 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,725 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Command Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,824. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.08.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.3194 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

