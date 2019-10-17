Winfield Associates Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Winfield Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.9% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Winfield Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,678 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 92,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares during the last quarter.

CWB traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $52.91. The company had a trading volume of 109,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.66. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

