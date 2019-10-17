Winfield Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Winfield Associates Inc. lowered its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. CyrusOne makes up 1.1% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 18.1% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 535,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 81,923 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 126,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CONE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.13.

CONE stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.18. 196,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,851. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. CyrusOne Inc has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.42%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.