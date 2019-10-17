Winfield Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Winfield Associates Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 27,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter.

IWD traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $128.08. 613,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,972. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $104.07 and a twelve month high of $130.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.11.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.8235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

