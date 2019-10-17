Winfield Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 25,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,531,000 after buying an additional 62,088,474 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,252,000 after buying an additional 1,668,774 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,886,000 after buying an additional 4,435,311 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,595,000 after buying an additional 677,637 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,464,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,612,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup set a $20.00 target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued an “average” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

