Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wabtec have underperformed the industry it belongs to so far this year, partly due to escalating operating expenses. The company's high operating expenses and the consequent deterioration in the operating ratio are quite concerning. Escalated costs might have hampered the company’s earnings in the third quarter (results will be released on Oct 31). Additionally, a probable deceleration in the industrial sector does not bode well for the company. However, the inclusion of GE Transportation products is helping the company grow its sales significantly. For 2019, Wabtec expects sales of $8.3 billion while adjusted earnings per share are expected between $4.10 and $4.20. The company’s measures to reward its shareholders are appreciative too. Inclusion of Wabtec in the coveted S&P 500 index in February is an added positive.”

WAB has been the topic of several other reports. Wellington Shields downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.55.

NYSE:WAB opened at $68.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $101.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares in the company, valued at $144,072,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 956,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,548,000 after acquiring an additional 121,236 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1,037.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,362 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 51,814 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 432.2% during the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,987 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 47,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

