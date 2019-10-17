Westhampton Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IFF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.68. 19,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $104.86 and a 52-week high of $152.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 47.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $171.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $102,765.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,915,173.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

