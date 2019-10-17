Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 15.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.66. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.37 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

