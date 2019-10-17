Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Shares Sold by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lowered its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

WABC stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,126. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.98.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WABC shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

