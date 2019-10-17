Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Teleflex (OTCMKTS:TFX) Financial Contrast

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and Teleflex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 595.03% 8.27% 7.16% Teleflex 10.78% 18.57% 7.62%

Westaim has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teleflex has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Westaim and Teleflex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Teleflex 0 1 8 1 3.00

Teleflex has a consensus target price of $377.60, suggesting a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Teleflex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Teleflex is more favorable than Westaim.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.5% of Teleflex shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Teleflex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westaim and Teleflex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $4.50 million 58.55 $16.79 million N/A N/A Teleflex $2.45 billion 6.10 $200.80 million $9.90 32.66

Teleflex has higher revenue and earnings than Westaim.

Dividends

Westaim pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Teleflex pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Teleflex pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Teleflex beats Westaim on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease. The company also provides interventional access products that are used in dialysis, oncology, and critical care therapies; and cardiac care products, such as diagnostic and intra-aortic balloon catheters, and capital equipment. In addition, it offers anesthesia products, such as pain management products for use in surgical and obstetric procedures; airway management products and related devices for use in pre-hospital emergency and hospital settings; and other pre-hospital emergency products. Further, the company offers surgical products, including Weck Ligation Systems, Weck EFx Fascial Closure Systems, Percutaneous Surgical Systems, Weck Vista bladeless access ports, Deknatel sutures, and Pilling and Kmedic surgical instruments; products for use in acute care settings for diagnostic and therapeutic procedures, and in general and specialty surgical applications; and single-use respiratory, urology, and interventional urology products. Additionally, it provides devices and instruments for other medical device manufacturers, such as custom-engineered extrusions, diagnostic and interventional catheters, balloon sheath/dilator sets and kits, sutures, performance fibers, and bioresorbable resins and fibers. The company serves hospitals and healthcare providers, medical device manufacturers, and home care markets. Teleflex Incorporated was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

