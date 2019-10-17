West Coast Financial LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.04. The company had a trading volume of 282,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,737. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.07. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $121.33.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7159 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

