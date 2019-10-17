West Coast Financial LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

West Coast Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.51. 65,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,156. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $149.55 and a 52-week high of $179.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.75.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6326 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.