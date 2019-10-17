West Coast Financial LLC Acquires 52,687 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.9% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $286,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $344,000. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,826. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.42.

