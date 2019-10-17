WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 475 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 63.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,938,000 after acquiring an additional 437,666 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 132.9% in the second quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 759,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,749,000 after acquiring an additional 433,708 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,500,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KSU stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $135.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $135.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.55 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 20.35%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.12%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Lu M. Cordova sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares in the company, valued at $128,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Druten sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.04, for a total value of $312,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,378. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cascend Securities cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Cowen set a $136.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.29.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

