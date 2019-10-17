WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Sells 154 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $193.41. 10,438,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,820,810. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $195.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.87.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

