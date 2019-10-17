WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,015,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,169,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

