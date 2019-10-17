Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendys’ FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.

NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wendys has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wendys will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3,181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 161,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

