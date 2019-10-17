Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Receives “Hold” Rating from KeyCorp

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at KeyCorp in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendys’ FY2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WEN. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wendys in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. MKM Partners set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI set a $20.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research set a $25.00 price target on Wendys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.52.
NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,802,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,146,877. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Wendys has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,444,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,340,973. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $75,763.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,728.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock worth $49,468,264. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 2,361.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,669,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,679,000 after buying an additional 1,601,211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after buying an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 3,181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 166,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 161,260 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Wendys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,300,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.
About Wendys
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
