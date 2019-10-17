Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Market Perform Rating for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $147.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $134.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley set a $141.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $137.50 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

PNC opened at $141.46 on Thursday. PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $108.45 and a 1-year high of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.36.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.14. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $10,547,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,179 shares in the company, valued at $92,419,082.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 17,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $2,314,704.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 507,979 shares in the company, valued at $68,633,042.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,374 shares of company stock worth $22,168,172. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,790,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,638,776,000 after acquiring an additional 209,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 39,296.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,683,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,702,000 after acquiring an additional 43,908 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13,808.1% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,885,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,373 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,743,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,189,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

