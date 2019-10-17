Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.08.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 275,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $50.13 and a one year high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 490,999 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,374 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

