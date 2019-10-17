Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates $34.00 Price Target for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has been given a $34.00 price objective by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.32.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.07. 33,904,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,640,844. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $279.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank bought 5,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $63,527.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 8.2% during the third quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,671,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,918,000 after buying an additional 157,955 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

