Wells Fargo & Co Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $308.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $288.00 to $308.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital set a $451.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $425.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Netflix from $515.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $286.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $125.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $385.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $308.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,004,876.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,983 shares of company stock worth $44,378,164 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $39,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 66.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

