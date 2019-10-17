Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,296 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 122.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 643.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.70. 9,814,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,800,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.17. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $220.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.23). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $22.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

