Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $22.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $152,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

