Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target to $22.00

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.
Shares of MNRL stock opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.25. Brigham Minerals has a twelve month low of $18.36 and a twelve month high of $23.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $93,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth $152,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
