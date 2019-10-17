Wells Fargo & Co Increases Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $29.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 80.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $24.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of PE stock opened at $16.11 on Tuesday. Parsley Energy has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average is $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parsley Energy will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,349.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,366,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,163,000 after buying an additional 18,030,770 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $45,043,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,101,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $134,995,000 after buying an additional 1,587,326 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth $29,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,321,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 1,511,168 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

