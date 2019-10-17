Welbilt’s (WBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.67.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $426.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 153.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Welbilt by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 279.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth $988,000.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

