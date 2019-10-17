Welbilt’s (WBT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $20.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.83.
NYSE:WBT traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 28,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,441. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Welbilt has a one year low of $10.66 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, CEO William Johnson acquired 13,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.82 per share, with a total value of $200,010.72. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 153.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 51,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth $432,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Welbilt by 9.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 279.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,573,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth $988,000.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
